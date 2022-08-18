Malkangiri: ASI, 4 Constables Suspended For Dereliction Of Duty

Malkangiri: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and four constables of Kudumuluguma Outpost in Malkangiri district have been suspended for dereliction of duty and irregularity.

Malkangari SP Nitesh Wadhwani suspended ASI Kamal Lochan Naik, and four constables— Umakanta Pathayat, Prabhakar Pahi, Sushant Sahu, and Prasanna Dalei.

As per reports, Orkel Police Station Officer-in-Charge John Kuzur had visited the Kudumuluguma Outpost several times and warned the personnel of strict actions for neglecting their duties. However, the five personnel paid no heed to the warnings.