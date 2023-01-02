Malkangiri: 10 Teachers Dismissed From Service For Unauthorised Absence

Malkangiri: At least 10 teachers in Malkangiri district have been dismissed from service for allegedly remaining absent from duty for a long period.

According to reports, the action was taken following show-cause notices.

The dismissed teachers include Nilima Jena of New Primary School at MV-1, Ramesh Chandra Nayak of Bhimarangini PUPS School, Arunarani Beuria of Bijapadar PUPS, Santosh Kumar Swain of Rauliguda PUPS, Jasmin Das of Bijapadar UPS, Debasri Behera of Primary School at MV-84, Sabitri Patra of MV-90 UPS, Jyotirmayee Suttar of Nalagunthi PUPS, Ranjan Kumar Behera of Janturai Primary School, and Sasmita Sahu of Mendakuli PUPS.

It was revealed during the review meeting that a large number of teachers were remaining absent from their duty for a long period without taking official leave permission from the authorities. As a result, the education of school students was being affected, said DEO Manas Ranjan Jena.