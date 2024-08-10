In a significant diplomatic development, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has acknowledged India as “one of the closest” allies and an “invaluable” partner to the Maldives. The statement came during a ceremony marking the completion of Indian-funded water supply and sewerage facilities across 28 Maldivian islands.

President Muizzu emphasized the historic ties between the two nations, stating that India has consistently provided aid “whenever Maldives has needed it.” He expressed deep gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for their “generous and continued assistance.”

Meanwhile, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is currently in Maldives on an official visit, aimed at resetting bilateral relations. Jaishankar met with President Muizzu and Defense Minister Ghassan Maumoon, discussing bilateral security cooperation and regional stability.

This high-level engagement comes after a period of strained relations following President Muizzu’s election in November 2023. The new administration, known for its pro-China leanings, had initially requested the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the country. However, both nations reached a compromise, with Indian military staff being replaced by civilians by May 10, 2024.

During the ceremony, President Muizzu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening ties with India. He highlighted the economic benefits of the completed projects and their contribution to the nation’s prosperity. The president also expressed optimism about the future of Maldives-India cooperation.

Minister Jaishankar’s visit, scheduled from August 9-11, is seen as a crucial step in reinforcing India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and its vision of ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region’ (SAGAR). The visit aims to explore avenues to enhance bilateral relations further.

As both nations navigate their complex geopolitical landscape, this renewed commitment to cooperation signals a potential thaw in recent tensions and a step towards stronger India-Maldives relations.