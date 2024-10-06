New Delhi: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed, arrived at Delhi airport today, marking the beginning of his inaugural state visit to India.

This visit comes at the invitation of Indian President Droupadi Murmu and is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

During his stay, President Muizzu is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other senior officials. The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of topics, including regional security, economic cooperation, and climate change.

President Muizzu’s visit is seen as a significant step in resetting diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives, which had experienced some strain in recent years. The visit underscores the importance both nations place on their longstanding friendship and mutual cooperation.

The Maldivian delegation, which includes several key government officials, will engage in various activities and meetings aimed at enhancing the strategic partnership between the two countries. This visit is expected to pave the way for new agreements and collaborations in areas such as trade, tourism, and environmental sustainability.

As President Muizzu embarks on this important visit, both nations look forward to a renewed era of cooperation and mutual benefit.

