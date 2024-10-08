Agra: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra today, marking a significant moment in their ongoing four-day official visit to India. The visit to the world-renowned monument of love was a highlight of their itinerary, reflecting the deep cultural ties between India and the Maldives.

Upon their arrival at the Agra airport, President Muizzu and the First Lady were warmly welcomed by State Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, representing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The couple then proceeded to the Taj Mahal, where they were greeted with traditional Indian hospitality.

For the duration of their visit, the Taj Mahal was closed to the general public from 8 AM to 10 AM to ensure a smooth and secure experience for the distinguished guests. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) facilitated the visit, ensuring that the President and First Lady could fully appreciate the beauty and historical significance of the monument.

