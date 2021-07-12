Maldives Opens For Indian Tourists; All You Need To Know

Male: Indians tourists will now be allowed to travel to the Maldives from July 15, confirmed the authorities.

Currently, travelers can only stay on stand-alone resorts and islands and will only be able to stay in local guesthouses from 30th July onwards. A list of approved resorts can be found on the Maldivian government’s website here.

In June, the Maldives government had announced that it will issue on-arrival tourist visas to South Asian travellers from July 15. The list also included Indian travellers.

COVID-19 travel requirements:

All passengers above the age of one must bring a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test taken within the last 96 hours.

There is no mandatory quarantine on arrival for those showing no symptoms on arrival.

Additionally, individuals will be exempted from the mandatory travel quarantine within the Maldives if they have completed two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine two weeks before their travel date. They will have to present a negative RT-PCR test, taken 96 hours before travel, to the authorities.

Moreover, before travelling, one will have to submit a Health Declaration on the Maldives immigration portal 24 hours before arrival, download the Maldives contact tracing app TraceEkee, and wear a face mask while in public.

The Maldives gives a visa on arrival. To enter, Indian nationals visiting the country as a tourist do not require any pre-arrival visa. They should have a valid passport, with at least 1-month validity from the date of your expected departure.

Resorts, Liveaboards and hotels located on uninhabited islands will be open for tourists from July 15, 2020. Indian nationals will not be allowed to visit inhabited islands. They will be required to have a confirmed hotel reservation for their entire stay in one hotel (no change of address allowed) and a valid return ticket.

A list of approved resorts is also available on the Maldivian government’s website.

For non-tourist visitors travelling to an inhabited island, they will have to undergo self-quarantine of 14 days upon arrival at the island.