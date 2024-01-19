Maldives Foreign Minister Meets S Jaishankar, Renews Troops Withdrawal Call

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a “frank conversation” with his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer in Kampala, days after Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu asked India to withdraw all the Indian military personnel from the island nation by March 15.

Both ministers held discussions on the margins of the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

They further held discussions to expedite the completion of ongoing development projects in the Maldives and cooperation between SAARC and NAM.

Zameer said the ongoing “high-level discussions” on the withdrawal of Indian military personnel figured in his talks with Jaishankar, adding Male is committed to further strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation.

“Met Maldives FM @MoosaZameer today in Kampala. A frank conversation on 🇮🇳-🇲🇻 ties. Also discussed NAM [Non-Aligned Movement]-related issues,” Jaishankar said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a photo with Zameer.

