Maldives Foreign Minister Meets PM Modi, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

New Delhi: The President-elect of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and Foreign Minister of the Maldives, H.E. Abdulla Shahid, called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Friday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met Shahid.

“Honoured to call on Prime Minister of India @narendramodi. Extended appreciation for the continuous support & assistance extended by India for the development of Maldives. Also thanked India for the support to the Presidency Of Hope and briefed him on my priorities for UNGA76,” Abdulla Shahid tweeted.

“A close, cordial and multi-dimensional relationship. EAM @DrSJaishankar welcomes Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives and President-elect of UNGA76 @abdulla_shahid,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi also said, “Delighted to meet President-Elect of the 76th UNGA and FM of Maldives Abdulla Shahid. I wish him all success during his “Presidency of Hope”. Also reiterated India’s commitment to the Maldives, as a key pillar of our “Neighborhood First” policy.”

H.E. Abdulla Shahid is visiting India in his capacity as President-elect of the 76th session of the UNGA, following the election held in New York on July 7, 2021.

Prime Minister congratulated H.E. Abdulla Shahid on his resounding victory in the election, noting that this reflects the growing stature of the Maldives on the world stage.

Prime Minister felicitated the President-elect on his Vision Statement for a ‘Presidency of Hope’, and assured him of India’s full support and cooperation during his Presidency.

Prime Minister emphasized the importance reforming the multilateral system, including the United Nations organs, to reflect the current realities of the world and the aspirations of a vast majority of the world’s population.

Prime Minister and H.E. Abdulla Shahid also discussed the rapid growth in the India-Maldives bilateral relationship in recent years. Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that bilateral projects are progressing well despite the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He emphasized the importance of Maldives as a key pillar of India’s Neighbourhood First policy and vision of SAGAR.