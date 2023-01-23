Maldives Backs India’s Candidature For UNSC Non-Permanent Membership

Male: The Maldives will support India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council for the 2028-2029 term, the foreign ministry said here on Monday, citing New Delhi’s strong and effective leadership in maintaining international peace and security.

India declared its candidature for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028-29 term last month.

“I am glad to inform you that we have declared our candidature for our next tenure at the Security Council for 2028-29,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at the United Nations.

The Government of Maldives has decided to support India’s candidature to a non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council, for the term 2028-2029,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, days after Jaishankar visited the country.

The election for the non-permanent seat of the UNSC for the term 2028-2029 is scheduled to be held during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in June 2027.

“The decision to support India was taken following the visit undertaken by the Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, from 18-19 January 2023 to the Maldives,” the statement said.

Jaishankar was on a three-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka aimed at further expanding bilateral engagement with the two key maritime neighbours of India.

During his visit to the Maldives, Jaishankar called on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and held discussions with Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on wide-ranging issues related to bilateral cooperation.