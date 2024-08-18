Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to begin three-day visit to India on Monday

Kuala Lumpur: Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, will be in India on an official visit between 19th and 21st of August.

He is coming at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This would be the first visit of PM Anwar Ibrahim as the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

On Tuesday, 20 August, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan and will visit Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, after which he will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister, who will also host a luncheon in his honour, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to call on the President of India Draupadi Murmu. External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar would also call on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his visit.

“India and Malaysia have strong historical and socio-cultural linkages. Our bilateral relationship was elevated to the status of Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015 during the visit of Prime Minister Modi.

As both countries enter the second decade of Enhanced Strategic Partnership next year, the visit of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would pave way for further strengthening of India-Malaysia bilateral ties by charting out a multi-sectoral cooperation agenda for the future,” says MEA.