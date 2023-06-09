Malaysian Bharatanatyam Guru dies after collapsing on stage in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: An Eminent Bharatanatyam Guru, Sri Ganesan from Malaysia, passed away after collapsing on the stage at a programme in Bhubaneswar on Friday evening.

According to reports, a dance programme was being organised at Bhanja Kala Mandap in the Capital City for the last three days.

On the concluding ceremony today, Ganesan was on the stage along with other guests to light the lamp. However, he suddenly collapsed on the stage.

The organizer immediately rushed him to Capital Hospital. However, the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.