Malaysia Open: India’s HS Prannoy Enters Quarterfinals

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy has entered into the men’s singles quarterfinals at the Malaysia Open Super 750 tournament here on Thursday.

Prannoy outclassed Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo to enter into the quarterfinals.

The Indian will take on either Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong or Japan’s Kodai Naraoka next.

