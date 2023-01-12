Malaysia Open: India’s HS Prannoy Enters Quarterfinals

New Delhi: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy has entered into the men’s singles quarterfinals at the Malaysia Open Super 750 tournament here on Thursday.

Prannoy outclassed Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo to enter into the quarterfinals.

🇮🇳’s HS Prannoy advances into the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open with 21-9, 15-21, 21-16 win over 🇮🇩’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in the second round.#Badminton | #MalaysiaOpen | @BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/a3NdtHDIv7 — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) January 12, 2023

The Indian will take on either Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong or Japan’s Kodai Naraoka next.