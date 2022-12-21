Malaysia Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 25, Eight Still Missing

Kuala Lumpur: The death toll from a landslide at an unauthorised campsite in Malaysia rose to 25 after the remains of a young girl were recovered on Tuesday night.

According to reports, eight people are still missing in the incident.

Reports added that about 680 personnel from various agencies led by the fire and rescue department and the police are involved in the rescue operations.

At least 24 people died after a landslide tore through a campsite early on Friday while campers slept in tents at Batang Kali, a popular hilly area about 50 km north of capital Kuala Lumpur.

Short-term preventive measures, including covering the exposed slope with tarpaulin sheets, have been conducted at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite to avoid further landslides.

The Public Works Department (PWD) said on Sunday that they were also diverting water flow at the surface and existing drains to prevent run-off from entering the landslide area and installing tilt sensors to monitor soil movement in the area.

The measures were taken after an initial inspection by the department’s slope forensics and engineering team revealed there was active underground water flow at the location of the failed slope, especially in the camping grounds.