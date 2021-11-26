Malayalam Lyricist Bichu Thirumala Passes Away

New Delhi: Popular Malayalam lyricist Bichu Thirumala passed away due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Friday. He was 80.

Reportedly, Bichu Thirumala has penned more than 5000 songs for 400 movies. He is an all-rounder artist as he penned lyrics, composed music, scriptwriter, dialogues writer, and singer. He had written dialogues for Shakthi film and script for Ishtapraneswari.

His famous repertoire includes numerous hit songs such as ‘Paavada venam’, ‘Melada venam’, ‘Neelajalashayathil’, ‘Ragendu Kiranangal’, ‘Sundari Sundari’, ‘Ezhuswarangalum’ and ‘Mainakam’.

Expressing grief on Tirumala’s death, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the poet as a lyricist of the masses. Malayalam films in the 1980s and 1990s became richer because of his lyrics and his passing away was going to be a serious loss to music buffs, Vijayan added.

