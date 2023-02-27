Malayalam Director Joseph Manu James Dies

New Delhi: Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James passed away while undergoing treatment for hepatitis. He was 31.

As per reports, Joseph lost his life on February 24 just a few days before the release of his debut film ‘Nancy Rani’.

Joseph Manu James debuted in the entertainment industry as a child actor. He worked as a child actor in the 2004 film ‘I am Curious’ directed by Sabu James. Joseph Manu James has also worked as an assistant director in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi film industries. His funeral was held on Sunday.