Malayalam Actress KPAC Lalitha Passes Away At 74 In Kerala

By Pradeep Sahoo
Chennai: Veteran  Malayalam-Tamil actress KPAC Lalitha passed away due to age-related illnesses on the night of February 22. She was 74.

Lalitha starred in over 550 films in Malayalam and Tamil. She won two National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actress along with four Kerala State Film Awards. She got the national award for the character in ‘Amaram’ in 1999 and for ‘Shantham’ in 2000.

Condoling her demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said she could make her way into the hearts of different generations with her acting skills.

Lalitha was also the chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.

