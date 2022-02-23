Malayalam Actress KPAC Lalitha Passes Away At 74 In Kerala

Chennai: Veteran Malayalam-Tamil actress KPAC Lalitha passed away due to age-related illnesses on the night of February 22. She was 74.

Lalitha starred in over 550 films in Malayalam and Tamil. She won two National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actress along with four Kerala State Film Awards. She got the national award for the character in ‘Amaram’ in 1999 and for ‘Shantham’ in 2000.

Condoling her demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said she could make her way into the hearts of different generations with her acting skills.

#KPACLalitha was not just an icon of Malayalam cinema. She was also one of the faces of the progressive art movement that has fought the conservative forces in our society. Till her last breath, she stood firm by those values. Heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/SCOJq8PluB — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 23, 2022

Lalitha was also the chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.