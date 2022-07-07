Malayalam Actor Sreejith Ravi Held Under POCSO Act

New Delhi: Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi has been arrested in Thrissur on the charge of indecent exposure under the POCSO Act on Thursday.

Reportedly, on July 4, two children aged 14 and 9 complained to police about a man who came in a black car behaved indecently at a park in Thrissur – the cultural capital of the state.

According to reports, Thrissur West police got into the act and screened the CCTV visuals and managed to zero-in on the car. Later, they found out that the car belonged to actor Sreejith after reaching the house.

Thereafter, he was taken into custody and a detailed probe into the case has been launched.

It is pertinent to mention that Sreejith, son of popular actor T.G.Ravi was arrested for a similar offence in 2016, but he managed to wriggle out after the police allegedly registered the case under flimsy grounds.