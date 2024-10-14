Kochi: Malayalam actor Bala was arrested on Monday by the police for defaming his ex-wife Amritha Suresh and their daughter on social media.

He was taken into custody from his residence early in the morning. There had been several verbal disputes between Bala and his wife concerning their child in recent weeks. Bala, aged 41, is accused of making defamatory comments about Amritha and their daughter.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

Amritha lodged a complaint at the Kadavanthara police station in Kochi on Saturday. The police filed a case against Bala for his derogatory remarks about his wife and child.

Although Bala was summoned for questioning on Sunday, he failed to appear. Consequently, the police went to his residence in Kochi and detained him.

Charged with a non-bailable offence, Bala is set to be presented before the court. Bala met Amritha at a music show and married her in 2010. They separated in 2019, and their daughter, born in 2012, has been living with Amritha. There have been multiple verbal disputes between Bala and Amritha.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...