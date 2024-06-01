Malala Yousafzai makes acting debut in British show We Are Lady Parts

London: Malala Yousafzai is making her screen debut with a cameo in the second season of the British show We Are Lady Parts. The Nobel Peace Prize winner’s first look from the TV series has been grabbing attention on social media since its release. It shows Malala wearing a cowboy hat while riding a horse. Season 2 of Niza Mandoor’s show, featuring an appearance by the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, will debut on Thursday on the NBCUniversal streamer in the US and Channel 4 in the UK.

Malala will appear in the season 2 episode titled ‘Malala Made Me Do It,’ alongside Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Lucie Shorthouse, and Faith Omole. The episode features a country song with the same title.

‘We Are Lady Parts’ premiered its second season on May 30.

Speaking to Vogue, Malala expressed her surprise and excitement about her role: “I thanked Nida for making it, and for making We Are Lady Parts. They’re so important and reach so many people. They aren’t just for brown people – there’s so much in them that everyone can relate to, from friendship and family dynamics to having the confidence to follow your passions. That’s why I wanted to get into the entertainment world, too, because I want young people and women to get a chance to reflect the world as they see it, and through those stories, we can all connect with each other.”

Malala praised the series for its positive portrayal of Muslim girls, highlighting that it allows viewers “to connect with them and relate to them.”