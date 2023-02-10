Malaika Arora Ups The Glam Quotient In Bust Cut-Out Dress

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses we have in the industry. She always grabs everyone’s attention with her Instagram posts. This time Malaika chose a black dress perfect for parties or date nights with your partner during Valentine’s Week.

Check out Malaika’s pictures and find out how she styled her glamorous avatar.

On the work front, Malaika made her OTT debut last year with Disney + Hotstar series Moving In With Malaika. She is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple has been in a relationship for a long time and often attends B-Town parties and events together.