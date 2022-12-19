Malaika Arora Stuns In Green Dramatic Sleeves Dress

New Delhi: Malaika Arora looked stunning in the latest pictures that will surely take away your Monday blues. The actress recently made her OTT debut with the series “Moving In With Malaika”.

Her stylist dropped stunning pictures of Malaika on her Instagram from a shoot for the star’s show.

Take A Look:

In the post, Malaika can be seen serving sultry poses in a dramatic eye-grabbing look which features her in a lime green gown. Her stunning silk lime green dress is from the shelves of Bibhu Mohapatra.