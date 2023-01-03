Malaika Arora Shares Her Most Glamorous Pics From 2022; Take A Look

New Delhi: Malaika Arora is one of the most glamorous actresses in the entertainment industry. She never fails to amaze her fans and followers with her posts. Now the actor has summed up the year 2022 with 60 pictures from her time with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, her mom and sister, and friends including Kareena Kapoor.

Sharing the montage of pictures in a high speed video, Malaika wrote, “The year that was in 60 photos ….. #bye2022hello2023.”

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

</>

The video has Malaika’s pool picture as the cover. There are also pictures from her various glamorous photo shoots, including those for magazines.