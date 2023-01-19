Malaika Arora Opts For Stylish Crop Sweater And Sequinned Pants To Beat Mumbai Winters

New Delhi: Malaika Arora opted for a stylish crop sweater and sequinned pants. It is a perfect pick to beat Mumbai winters.

The Instagram account of the artisanal accessory brand Ahikoza dropped a picture of Malaika Arora with the caption, “Style muse Malaika Arora. Main character energy, in the most poised light.”

Check out how Malaika glammed up the Mumbai winter-ready below:

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently made her OTT debut with the Disney + Hotstar series Moving In With Malaika. It started steaming in December last year.