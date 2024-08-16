Malaika Arora Drops Photos With Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan At Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne

Melbourne: Malaika Arora is currently in Melbourne, Australia, to attend the 2024 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, Malaika gave a sneak peek into her time in Melbourne. In the first photo, Malaika is seen posing with Kill actor Lakshya, Karan Johar, Mini Mathur, Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan against the backdrop of a graffiti wall. The next image features Malaika in a chic outfit, consisting of a turtleneck crop top paired with a pleated mini skirt and an oversized blazer. She completed her look with thigh-high black boots and a red bag. Another photo captures a large purse lying in the middle of the street.

There is also a shot of Karan and Malaika exploring the streets hand in hand, and one photo features them posing in a restaurant. In the final image, Malaika looks stunning in a red saree, which she wore for the opening night of IFFM. She completed her look with heavy jewellery, subtle makeup, and styled her hair in a messy bun. Alongside the photos, Malaika wrote, “Hello Melbourne…Day1.”