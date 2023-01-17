Malaika Arora Compares Mumbai Climate With Delhi, Karisma Kapoor Says ‘So Chilly’

New Delhi: Malaika Arora compared the city’s weather to the chilling winters in Delhi and some other cities in the world.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Malaika shared the list of temperatures in the cities she had recently visited along with a big heart emoji. While Mumbai was at 16 degrees; the temperature in Delhi was 4, 6 in Paris, -1 Boston and 1 in New York.

Karisma Kapoor too shared a screenshot of the weather update on her cellphone. It showed 18 degrees with a ‘mostly sunny’ day on Monday. However, she still wrote, “so cold brrrr,” with a black heart emoji on her Instagram Stories.