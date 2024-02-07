Makers Of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ Release Soulful Video Of ‘Kaali Maa’ Song

“Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” has become a global cinematic phenomenon, captivating audiences with its exceptional blend of action-packed scenes, emotional nuance, and captivating performances. Adding another dimension to its already stellar soundtrack, the soulful video song “Kaali Maa” has now been unveiled, the song draws listeners into a world of strong narrative and deep feelings.

The makers took to their social media and shared the song release poster and further jotted down the caption –

“The soulful video song of #AaruSethulunnaa, #AruKatti, #KaaliMaa, #AaruKaikal, #AaruKaiyi is out now 🎵

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

</>