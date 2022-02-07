Make Your Loved Ones Drool Over Delicious Rose Pudding 

New Delhi: Rose Pudding is a dessert that has rose water and rose petals as its key ingredients. It can also be made on special occasions like Rose Day, which marks the beginning of Valentine’s week. Take a look at the easy-to-follow steps listed here and get cracking!

Ingredients of Rose Pudding

2 cup full cream milk

1/2 tablespoon gulkand

3 tablespoon rose water

1 teaspoon ghee

1 tablespoon pistachios

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup dry rose petals

3 tablespoon basmati rice

Instruction

Step 1: Clean the rice by washing it thoroughly. Soak it for about 15 minutes or so. On the other hand, boil 3 cups of milk and keep it aside for a while.

Step 2: In a frying pan, heat 1 teaspoon ghee and add rice to it. The rice is stir-fried along with ghee on a low to medium flame until fragrant. Then remove it from the flame.

Step 3: Place the basmati rice into a grinder to form a powder. Make sure not to add water to the mix. Add the ground rice powder to the same pan and add milk to it.

Step 4: Cook the rice in the milk for about 10-15 minutes until the rice turns soft. Wash the fresh rose petals thoroughly under running water and put them in the milk mixture.

Step 5: Rosewater is added to the mixture and kheer thus prepared is stirred continuously. Allow it to simmer for 4-5 minutes and let the rose petals blend along with the milk and rice mixture.

Step 6: Add sugar to the boiling milk. Once the kheer has turned creamy, add the chopped pistachios and Gulkand as per your taste.

Step 7: Stir continuously and turn off the flame. Cool the pudding at room temperature and then freeze it. Serve the Rose Pudding chilled.