Make Your Iftar Special With Dates And Figs Fudge

New Delhi: Dates And Figs Fudge is a quick and easy sweet dish that can be made in a matter of minutes. For this, all you’d need are dates, peanut butter, and figs, as well as some sesame seeds.

Ingredients of Dates and Figs Fudge

2 cups dates, deseeded

1 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup figs

¼ cup sesame seeds

How to Make Dates and Figs Fudge

Method: