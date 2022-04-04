Dates And Figs Fudge
Make Your Iftar Special With Dates And Figs Fudge

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Dates And Figs Fudge is a quick and easy sweet dish that can be made in a matter of minutes. For this, all you’d need are dates, peanut butter, and figs, as well as some sesame seeds.

Ingredients of Dates and Figs Fudge

  • 2 cups dates, deseeded
  • 1 cup peanut butter
  • 1/2 cup figs
  • ¼ cup sesame seeds

How to Make Dates and Figs Fudge

Method:

  1. Soak the dates and figs in water for 1 hour. Drain and pat dry.
  2. In a food processor, add all the ingredients and pulse until you acquire a sticky mixture.
  3. Spread the mixture evenly on a small baking tray lined with parchment paper.
  4. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and then cut into neat 1-inch squares. Serve.
