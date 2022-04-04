Make Your Iftar Special With Dates And Figs Fudge
New Delhi: Dates And Figs Fudge is a quick and easy sweet dish that can be made in a matter of minutes. For this, all you’d need are dates, peanut butter, and figs, as well as some sesame seeds.
Ingredients of Dates and Figs Fudge
- 2 cups dates, deseeded
- 1 cup peanut butter
- 1/2 cup figs
- ¼ cup sesame seeds
How to Make Dates and Figs Fudge
Method:
- Soak the dates and figs in water for 1 hour. Drain and pat dry.
- In a food processor, add all the ingredients and pulse until you acquire a sticky mixture.
- Spread the mixture evenly on a small baking tray lined with parchment paper.
- Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and then cut into neat 1-inch squares. Serve.