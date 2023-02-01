Make Your Breakfast Healthy With Delicious Spinach Omelette

New Delhi: Spinach Omelette is a healthy and nutritious breakfast. Serve the Spinach Omelette with toasted bread and Chickoo Banana Date Smoothie for a wholesome breakfast.

Ingredients

4 Whole Eggs

Spinach, 1 bunch, chopped small

6 Spring Onion Greens, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

2 teaspoon Red Chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon Salt

4 tablespoons Milk

2 tablespoons of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

How to make Spinach Omelette Recipe