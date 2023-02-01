Make Your Breakfast Healthy With Delicious Spinach Omelette
New Delhi: Spinach Omelette is a healthy and nutritious breakfast. Serve the Spinach Omelette with toasted bread and Chickoo Banana Date Smoothie for a wholesome breakfast.
Ingredients
- 4 Whole Eggs
- Spinach, 1 bunch, chopped small
- 6 Spring Onion Greens, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
- 2 teaspoon Red Chilli powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 4 tablespoons Milk
- 2 tablespoons of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
How to make Spinach Omelette Recipe
- To begin making the Spinach Omelette first wash and chop the spinach into small pieces.
- Place the chopped spinach in a microwave-safe bowl and lightly cook it in the microwave for just 1 minute. You do not want to turn it into a soggy, mushy spinach, but just take off the rawness.
- Next, break the eggs one by one into a mixing bowl. Using a fork, beat them nicely until fluffy.
- Add the turmeric powder and red chilli powder to the fluffy eggs and whisk once again.
- Next, add the chopped spring onion greens, and the microwaved chopped spinach and mix once again.
- Lastly, add the milk and salt, and whisk lightly once again till everything is combined.
- Place a pan on the heat and spread the olive oil on it. Once warm, pour the beaten egg mixture into the pan and swirl the pan gently so the mixture spreads across the surface evenly.
- Using a spatula or spoon, evenly spread the spinach and spring onion greens all around the omelette.
- Cover the pan with a lid and cook the omelette on medium heat for 7-10 minutes. Check to make sure the omelette isn’t burnt, now and then.
- After approximately 10 minutes, flip the omelette over to cook the other side, which will take about 5 more minutes.
- Once done and the omelette is cooked firm, turn off the heat and allow the omelette to remain in the pan for a minute more. Then transfer it onto a plate.
- Serve the Spinach Omelette with toasted bread and Chickoo Banana Date Smoothie Recipe for a wholesome breakfast.
