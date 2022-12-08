Make World’s Most Searched Paneer Dish; Recipe Inside

New Delhi: Paneer pasanda is one of the most searched dishes on google list. It is a rich and delicious recipe of shallow-fried stuffed paneer sandwiches in a smooth, creamy onion-tomato-based gravy. This is a restaurant-style paneer pasanda recipe.

Paneer Preparation

8 squares Paneer pieces each square is 2.25-inch thick square

½ cup Crumbled Paneer

½ teaspoon Kashmiri Red chilli powder

½ teaspoon Garam masala powder

½ teaspoon Coriander powder (sukha dhaniya)

½ teaspoon Cumin powder

3 tablespoons Crumbled Khoya/Mawa

1 tablespoon Cashews

1 tablespoon Almonds

1 tablespoon Chopped Cilantro leaves

Salt to taste

Cornflour Slurry

3 tablespoons Cornflour

1½ tablespoon Water

Paneer Pasanda Gravy

2 tablespoons Ghee

2 – Bay leaves

2 – Whole Black Cardamom

3-4 – Cloves

2 – Green Cardamom

1 medium Onion cubed

2 small Tomatoes chopped

½ inch Ginger peeled and sliced

6-7 cloves Garlic pods

2 small Green chili

1.5 tablespoons Cashews soaked for 30 minutes, drain

1 tablespoon Sugar

1 teaspoon Coriander Powder

1½ teaspoons Kashmiri Red chili powder

¾ teaspoon Haldi (Turmeric powder)

1 teaspoon Garam Masala Powder

1 tablespoon Kasoori methi/ dried fenugreek leaves

Salt to taste

Paneer Preparation

Cut paneer into 2.5-inch squares.

Make a deep lengthwise slit in the paneer and ensure that you don’t accidentally cut through the paneer.

Repeat the process with the rest of the paneer pieces.

Combine paneer with cilantro, spices, mawa, almonds, and cashews in a food processor.

Pulse and grind the ingredients into a fine powder.

Add milk and mix until the mixture becomes wet.

The paneer stuffing should be moist, not runny; therefore, add milk slowly.

Take a paneer cube. Gently apply the paneer-nut stuffing inside the slit.

After that, press the paneer cubes firmly. Repeat the process with the rest of the paneer squares.

Prepare cornflour slurry – Combine cornflour and water in a bowl. Mix until lump-free.

Heat oil in a pan. Dip each stuffed paneer cube in the cornflour slurry until it is coated well.

Once the oil is moderately hot, slowly add the dipped paneer into the pan. Shallow fry the paneer cubes until lightly golden.

Remove from oil and drain them on a kitchen paper towel.

Repeat the process with the rest of the paneer squares. Perfectly sealed paneer squares are ready. Set them aside.

Gravy Preparation – Cooktop Version