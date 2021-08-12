Make Walnut Halwa To Treat Your Sweet Tooth
New Delhi: Walnut Halwa is just the perfect Indian dessert post-dinner! In this recipe, walnuts are cooked with Rawa, ghee, and sugar and flavoured with cardamom pods.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup (125 grams) walnut
- ¼ cup ghee / clarified butter
- ¾ cup milk
- ½ cup sugar
- few threads of saffron / Kesar
- ¼ tsp cardamom powder
INSTRUCTIONS
- firstly, in a pan dry roast 1 cup walnut on low flame.
- roast until the nuts turn crunchy and change colour slightly.
- cool completely, and transfer to a mixing blending to a coarse powder.
- now in a large kadai heat ¼ cup ghee and add walnut powder.
- saute on low flame until the ghee is completely absorbed.
- now add ¾ cup milk, ½ cup sugar, and a few threads saffron.
- mix continuously until everything is well combined.
- continue to mix till it turns silky smooth texture.
- after 15 minutes, the mixture will thicken.
- and the mixture will start to separate the pan oozing out the ghee.
- now add ¼ tsp cardamom powder and mix well.
- cook until the mixture will start to hold the shape and turns frothy.
- transfer the mixture to a box lined with butter paper.
- level it up and then top with chopped walnuts.
- press gently and rest for 30 minutes or until the halwa is set.
- cut into pieces of the desired shape.
- finally, enjoy walnut halwa for a week when stored in an airtight container.