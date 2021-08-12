Walnut Halwa
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Make Walnut Halwa To Treat Your Sweet Tooth

By PragativadiNews
0 1

New Delhi: Walnut Halwa is just the perfect Indian dessert post-dinner! In this recipe, walnuts are cooked with Rawa, ghee, and sugar and flavoured with cardamom pods.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup (125 grams) walnut
  • ¼ cup ghee / clarified butter
  • ¾ cup milk
  • ½ cup sugar
  • few threads of saffron / Kesar
  • ¼ tsp cardamom powder

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. firstly, in a pan dry roast 1 cup walnut on low flame.
  2. roast until the nuts turn crunchy and change colour slightly.
  3. cool completely, and transfer to a mixing blending to a coarse powder.
  4. now in a large kadai heat ¼ cup ghee and add walnut powder.
  5. saute on low flame until the ghee is completely absorbed.
  6. now add ¾ cup milk, ½ cup sugar, and a few threads saffron.
  7. mix continuously until everything is well combined.
  8. continue to mix till it turns silky smooth texture.
  9. after 15 minutes, the mixture will thicken.
  10. and the mixture will start to separate the pan oozing out the ghee.
  11. now add ¼ tsp cardamom powder and mix well.
  12. cook until the mixture will start to hold the shape and turns frothy.
  13. transfer the mixture to a box lined with butter paper.
  14. level it up and then top with chopped walnuts.
  15. press gently and rest for 30 minutes or until the halwa is set.
  16. cut into pieces of the desired shape.
  17. finally, enjoy walnut halwa for a week when stored in an airtight container.
PragativadiNews 6074 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking