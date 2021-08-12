Make Walnut Halwa To Treat Your Sweet Tooth

New Delhi: Walnut Halwa is just the perfect Indian dessert post-dinner! In this recipe, walnuts are cooked with Rawa, ghee, and sugar and flavoured with cardamom pods.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup (125 grams) walnut

¼ cup ghee / clarified butter

¾ cup milk

½ cup sugar

few threads of saffron / Kesar

¼ tsp cardamom powder

INSTRUCTIONS