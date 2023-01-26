Make Tricolour Mousse Cupcakes
New Delhi: Kiwi puree, saffron and carrot help enhance the flavour of these cupcakes.
Ingredients
For the cupcake:
- Butter
- Castor sugar
- 100 gms Flour
- 2 gms Baking powder
- 50 ml Condensed milk
- 50 ml Milk
- 2 gms Baking soda
- 3 ml Vanilla essence
For the topping:
- 150 gms Cream cheese
- 30 ml Vanilla essence
- 50 gms Whipped cream
- 30 gms Kiwi puree
- 30 gms Carrot & saffron puree
- 2 tbsp Roasted nuts
- 20 ml Condensed milk
- 70 gms Castor sugar
How to Make Tiranga Mousse Cupcakes
For the cupcake:
1. Mix butter and sugar till sugar is completely dissolved. Mix milk and condensed milk to the butter mixture.
2. Sieve flour, add flour, baking powder, baking soda, and vanilla essence. Mix well and pour into muffin moulds brushed with butter and a muffin underline paper.
3. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes at 180 degrees centigrade. Remove from oven and allow to cool.
