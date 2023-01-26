Make Tricolour Mousse Cupcakes

New Delhi: Kiwi puree, saffron and carrot help enhance the flavour of these cupcakes.

Ingredients

For the cupcake:

Butter

Castor sugar

100 gms Flour

2 gms Baking powder

50 ml Condensed milk

50 ml Milk

2 gms Baking soda

3 ml Vanilla essence

For the topping:

150 gms Cream cheese

30 ml Vanilla essence

50 gms Whipped cream

30 gms Kiwi puree

30 gms Carrot & saffron puree

2 tbsp Roasted nuts

20 ml Condensed milk

70 gms Castor sugar

How to Make Tiranga Mousse Cupcakes

For the cupcake:

1. Mix butter and sugar till sugar is completely dissolved. Mix milk and condensed milk to the butter mixture.

2. Sieve flour, add flour, baking powder, baking soda, and vanilla essence. Mix well and pour into muffin moulds brushed with butter and a muffin underline paper.

3. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes at 180 degrees centigrade. Remove from oven and allow to cool.