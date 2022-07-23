Make Traditional Rajasthani Sweet ‘Ghevar’ At Home: Here’s Recipe

New Delhi: Ghevar is a Rajasthani cuisine disc-shaped sweet made from ghee, flour, and sugar syrup. It is traditionally associated with the month of Shravan and the Teej and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

Firstly, take ½ cup of ghee and rub it with an ice block.

Now add 2 cups maida and crumble well.

Further, add ½ cup chilled milk and give a rough mix.

Additionally, add 3 cups of chilled water, and 1 tsp lemon juice and make a smooth flowing consistency

Pour the 2 tbsp of batter keeping a good distance from hot oil.

The batter will splatter and later the froth subsides. repeat 10-15 times

Pull the ghevar out once cooked, and drain off the oil completely.

Pour the sugar syrup over ghevar, garnish with chopped nuts and sprinkle cardamom powder.