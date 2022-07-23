Rajasthani Sweet Ghevar
Make Traditional Rajasthani Sweet ‘Ghevar’ At Home: Here’s Recipe

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Ghevar is a Rajasthani cuisine disc-shaped sweet made from ghee, flour, and sugar syrup. It is traditionally associated with the month of Shravan and the Teej and Raksha Bandhan festivals. 

INGREDIENTS 

For Batter 

  • ½ cup ghee / clarified butter 
  • 1 block ice 
  • 2 cup maida / plain flour / refined flour 
  • ½ cup milk, chilled 
  • 3 cups water, chilled 
  • 1 tsp lemon juice 
  • for sugar syrup 
  • 1 cup sugar 
  • ¼ cup water 

Other Ingredients 

  • oil/ghee for deep frying 
  • dry fruits, for garnishing 
  • ¼ tsp cardamom powder / elachi powder 
  • silver vrak for garnishing 

INSTRUCTIONS  

  1. Firstly, take ½ cup of ghee and rub it with an ice block. 
  2. Now add 2 cups maida and crumble well. 
  3. Further, add ½ cup chilled milk and give a rough mix. 
  4. Additionally, add 3 cups of chilled water, and 1 tsp lemon juice and make a smooth flowing consistency 
  5. Pour the 2 tbsp of batter keeping a good distance from hot oil. 
  6. The batter will splatter and later the froth subsides. repeat 10-15 times 
  7. Pull the ghevar out once cooked, and drain off the oil completely. 
  8. Pour the sugar syrup over ghevar, garnish with chopped nuts and sprinkle cardamom powder. 
  9. Finally, garnish the ghevar with silver vrak or rabri and it is ready to serve. 

