Make Traditional Rajasthani Sweet ‘Ghevar’ At Home: Here’s Recipe
New Delhi: Ghevar is a Rajasthani cuisine disc-shaped sweet made from ghee, flour, and sugar syrup. It is traditionally associated with the month of Shravan and the Teej and Raksha Bandhan festivals.
INGREDIENTS
For Batter
- ½ cup ghee / clarified butter
- 1 block ice
- 2 cup maida / plain flour / refined flour
- ½ cup milk, chilled
- 3 cups water, chilled
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- for sugar syrup
- 1 cup sugar
- ¼ cup water
Other Ingredients
- oil/ghee for deep frying
- dry fruits, for garnishing
- ¼ tsp cardamom powder / elachi powder
- silver vrak for garnishing
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, take ½ cup of ghee and rub it with an ice block.
- Now add 2 cups maida and crumble well.
- Further, add ½ cup chilled milk and give a rough mix.
- Additionally, add 3 cups of chilled water, and 1 tsp lemon juice and make a smooth flowing consistency
- Pour the 2 tbsp of batter keeping a good distance from hot oil.
- The batter will splatter and later the froth subsides. repeat 10-15 times
- Pull the ghevar out once cooked, and drain off the oil completely.
- Pour the sugar syrup over ghevar, garnish with chopped nuts and sprinkle cardamom powder.
- Finally, garnish the ghevar with silver vrak or rabri and it is ready to serve.
