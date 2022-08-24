Make Traditional Bamboo Chicken At Home
New Delhi: Bamboo Chicken is a healthy dish in which chicken is marinated and cooked inside bamboo. It is then garnished with onion rings, coriander leaves and a dash of lime. Let’s take a look at the ingredients used in the recipe.
Ingredients
Serves 4
- 400 gms. chicken on bones
- 1 tsp. salt or to taste
- 1/2 tsp. turmeric powder
- 1 tbsp. red chilli powder
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1-2 green chillies, chopped
- 1 tbsp. ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tbsp. coriander powder
- 1 tsp. cumin powder
- 1 tsp. garam masala powder
- juice of 1/2 lime
- 2-3 tbsp. coriander leaves, chopped
- 1 medium size bamboo
Directions
- Marinate the chicken with all the above-mentioned ingredients starting from salt to coriander leaves overnight.
- Now stuff the chicken inside bamboo and close with some banana leaves and foil. Cook on a medium flame on a gas top for 45 minutes by rotating on all sides.
- When done, wrap a newspaper around it so that it is easy to handle. Tap the bamboo to remove the cooked chicken.
- Transfer to a serving dish and serve them, garnished with onion rings, coriander leaves, fresh chilies, fried onion and a dash of lime.
