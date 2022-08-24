Make Traditional Bamboo Chicken At Home

New Delhi: Bamboo Chicken is a healthy dish in which chicken is marinated and cooked inside bamboo. It is then garnished with onion rings, coriander leaves and a dash of lime. Let’s take a look at the ingredients used in the recipe.

Ingredients

Serves 4

400 gms. chicken on bones

1 tsp. salt or to taste

1/2 tsp. turmeric powder

1 tbsp. red chilli powder

1 onion, chopped

1-2 green chillies, chopped

1 tbsp. ginger-garlic paste

1 tbsp. coriander powder

1 tsp. cumin powder

1 tsp. garam masala powder

juice of 1/2 lime

2-3 tbsp. coriander leaves, chopped

1 medium size bamboo

Directions