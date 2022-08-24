Bamboo Chicken
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Make Traditional Bamboo Chicken At Home

By Pragativadi News Service
40

New Delhi: Bamboo Chicken is a healthy dish in which chicken is marinated and cooked inside bamboo. It is then garnished with onion rings, coriander leaves and a dash of lime. Let’s take a look at the ingredients used in the recipe.

Ingredients

Serves 4

  • 400 gms. chicken on bones
  • 1 tsp. salt or to taste
  • 1/2 tsp. turmeric powder
  • 1 tbsp. red chilli powder
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1-2 green chillies, chopped
  • 1 tbsp. ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 tbsp. coriander powder
  • 1 tsp. cumin powder
  • 1 tsp. garam masala powder
  • juice of 1/2 lime
  • 2-3 tbsp. coriander leaves, chopped
  • 1 medium size bamboo

Directions

  1. Marinate the chicken with all the above-mentioned ingredients starting from salt to coriander leaves overnight.
  2. Now stuff the chicken inside bamboo and close with some banana leaves and foil. Cook on a medium flame on a gas top for 45 minutes by rotating on all sides.
  3. When done, wrap a newspaper around it so that it is easy to handle. Tap the bamboo to remove the cooked chicken.
  4. Transfer to a serving dish and serve them, garnished with onion rings, coriander leaves, fresh chilies, fried onion and a dash of lime.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 8088 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking