Make Restaurant Style Mughlai Chicken At Home

New Delhi: Mughlai Chicken is a north Indian recipe that brings out the royal flavours making it an absolute delight for non-veg lovers.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons Ghee

10 Cashewnuts

4 Onions finely chopped (large)

6 Garlic Cloves peeled

1 inch Ginger peeled

3 Green Chillies

2 Cardamom Pods

1 Bayleaf

3 Cloves

1-inch Cinnamon stick

½ kg Chicken cut into medium-sized pieces

½ teaspoon Turmeric Powder

1 teaspoon Coriander Powder

½ teaspoon Chilli Powder

½ teaspoon Garam Masala

2 tablespoons Cream

Salt to taste

Instructions