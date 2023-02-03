Chicken Changezi
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Make Restaurant Style Chicken Changezi At Home

By Pragativadi News Service
5

New Delhi: Chicken Changezi is one of the most delicious dishes. It is easy to make and can be paired with hot naan and rice.

Ingredients of Chicken Changezi

  • 750 gm chicken
  • 300 ml milk
  • 1/2 tablespoon ginger paste
  • 250 ml tomato puree
  • 1/2 tablespoon chaat masala
  • 80 gm fresh cream
  • 2 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 chopped green chilli
  • 1/3 cup lotus seed pops
  • 50 gm cashews-roasted
  • salt as required
  • 30 gm ghee
  • 1 boiled egg
  • 1/2 tablespoon garlic paste
  • 1 tablespoon coriander powder
  • 1/4 tablespoon garam masala powder
  • 1/2 tablespoon red chilli powder
  • 1 inch chopped ginger
  • 1/2 tablespoon kasoori methi leaves
  • 3 medium finely chopped onion
  • 1/4 cup water

Instruction

  1. Roast chicken pieces in ghee and keep aside.
  2. Fry onion in ghee until brown and set aside.
  3. Then, fry makhana (lotus seed pops) and keep aside.
  4. Heat ghee in a pan and add milk, ginger garlic paste, tomato puree, coriander powder, chilli powder and garam masala to it.
  5. Cook for 10 minutes on medium heat.
  6. Then, grind the cashews and fried onion together with some water to make a smooth paste.
  7. Add the cashew-onion paste into the pan along with chaat masala, and salt and cook for 7 minutes.
  8. Add fresh cream, kasoori methi, green chilli, ginger, and lemon juice and mix well.
  9. Transfer the roasted chicken to the gravy and cook for 6-7 minutes.
  10. Garnish with green chillies, grated ginger, makhana and boiled egg cut into halves. Serve hot.
Pragativadi News Service 16556 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking