Make Restaurant Style Chicken Changezi At Home

New Delhi: Chicken Changezi is one of the most delicious dishes. It is easy to make and can be paired with hot naan and rice.

Ingredients of Chicken Changezi

750 gm chicken

300 ml milk

1/2 tablespoon ginger paste

250 ml tomato puree

1/2 tablespoon chaat masala

80 gm fresh cream

2 tablespoon lemon juice

2 chopped green chilli

1/3 cup lotus seed pops

50 gm cashews-roasted

salt as required

30 gm ghee

1 boiled egg

1/2 tablespoon garlic paste

1 tablespoon coriander powder

1/4 tablespoon garam masala powder

1/2 tablespoon red chilli powder

1 inch chopped ginger

1/2 tablespoon kasoori methi leaves

3 medium finely chopped onion

1/4 cup water

Instruction