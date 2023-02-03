Make Restaurant Style Chicken Changezi At Home
New Delhi: Chicken Changezi is one of the most delicious dishes. It is easy to make and can be paired with hot naan and rice.
Ingredients of Chicken Changezi
- 750 gm chicken
- 300 ml milk
- 1/2 tablespoon ginger paste
- 250 ml tomato puree
- 1/2 tablespoon chaat masala
- 80 gm fresh cream
- 2 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 chopped green chilli
- 1/3 cup lotus seed pops
- 50 gm cashews-roasted
- salt as required
- 30 gm ghee
- 1 boiled egg
- 1/2 tablespoon garlic paste
- 1 tablespoon coriander powder
- 1/4 tablespoon garam masala powder
- 1/2 tablespoon red chilli powder
- 1 inch chopped ginger
- 1/2 tablespoon kasoori methi leaves
- 3 medium finely chopped onion
- 1/4 cup water
Instruction
- Roast chicken pieces in ghee and keep aside.
- Fry onion in ghee until brown and set aside.
- Then, fry makhana (lotus seed pops) and keep aside.
- Heat ghee in a pan and add milk, ginger garlic paste, tomato puree, coriander powder, chilli powder and garam masala to it.
- Cook for 10 minutes on medium heat.
- Then, grind the cashews and fried onion together with some water to make a smooth paste.
- Add the cashew-onion paste into the pan along with chaat masala, and salt and cook for 7 minutes.
- Add fresh cream, kasoori methi, green chilli, ginger, and lemon juice and mix well.
- Transfer the roasted chicken to the gravy and cook for 6-7 minutes.
- Garnish with green chillies, grated ginger, makhana and boiled egg cut into halves. Serve hot.
Comments are closed.