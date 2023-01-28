Cajun Potatoes
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Make Restaurant Style Cajun Potatoes At Home

By Pragativadi News Service
8

New Delhi: Cajun Potatoes recipe can be easily prepared at home and tastes similar to what we get at restaurants.

For pressure cooking:

  • 15 baby potato
  • ½ tsp salt
  • water (for cooking)

for crispy potato:

  • ¼ cup corn flour
  • ¼ cup maida / plain flour
  • ½ tsp chilli flakes
  • ½ tsp mixed herbs
  • ¼ tsp white pepper powder
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ cup water
  • oil (for frying)

for cajun sauce:

  • ¾ cup mayonnaise (eggless)
  • ½ tsp chilli flakes
  • ½ tsp mixed herbs
  • ¼ tsp white pepper powder
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp paprika/chilli powder
  • ½ tsp onion powder
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 tsp chilli sauce
  • 3 tbsp milk

other ingredients:

  • 1 tsp onion (finely chopped)
  • 1 tsp coriander (finely chopped)

Instruction

  1. Firstly, in a take 15 baby potato and add ½ tsp salt.
  2. Pressure cook for 2 whistles or until potatoes is 90% cooked.
  3. Remove the potatoes, press and flatten slightly. Keep aside.
  4. In a small bowl take ¼ cup corn flour, ¼ cup maida, ½ tsp chilli flakes, ½ tsp mixed herbs, ¼ tsp white pepper powder and ½ tsp salt.
  5. Add ½ cup water and mix well forming a smooth lump-free batter.
  6. Now dip the boiled potato into slurry coating uniformly.
  7. Shallow fry the potatoes on medium flame.
  8. Fry both the sides until the potatoes turn golden brown and crisp.
  9. Add ½ tsp butter and fry to have a buttery flavour. keep aside.
  10. Now in a small bowl take ¾ cup mayonnaise, ½ tsp chilli flakes and ½ tsp mixed herbs.
  11. Also add ¼ tsp white pepper powder, ½ tsp garlic powder, ½ tsp paprika, ½ tsp onion powder, ½ tsp salt and 1 tsp chilli sauce.
  12. Mix well forming a smooth paste.
  13. Now add 3 tbsp milk or as required and prepare a smooth-flowing consistency sauce.
  14. To serve, in a plate place fried potato leaving some gap in between.
  15. Pour a generous amount of cajun sauce over it.
  16. Sprinkle, paprika, 1 tsp onion and 1 tsp coriander.
  17. Finally, cajun potato is ready to enjoy.
Pragativadi News Service 16249 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking