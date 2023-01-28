Make Restaurant Style Cajun Potatoes At Home
New Delhi: Cajun Potatoes recipe can be easily prepared at home and tastes similar to what we get at restaurants.
For pressure cooking:
- 15 baby potato
- ½ tsp salt
- water (for cooking)
for crispy potato:
- ¼ cup corn flour
- ¼ cup maida / plain flour
- ½ tsp chilli flakes
- ½ tsp mixed herbs
- ¼ tsp white pepper powder
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ cup water
- oil (for frying)
for cajun sauce:
- ¾ cup mayonnaise (eggless)
- ½ tsp chilli flakes
- ½ tsp mixed herbs
- ¼ tsp white pepper powder
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp paprika/chilli powder
- ½ tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 tsp chilli sauce
- 3 tbsp milk
other ingredients:
- 1 tsp onion (finely chopped)
- 1 tsp coriander (finely chopped)
Instruction
- Firstly, in a take 15 baby potato and add ½ tsp salt.
- Pressure cook for 2 whistles or until potatoes is 90% cooked.
- Remove the potatoes, press and flatten slightly. Keep aside.
- In a small bowl take ¼ cup corn flour, ¼ cup maida, ½ tsp chilli flakes, ½ tsp mixed herbs, ¼ tsp white pepper powder and ½ tsp salt.
- Add ½ cup water and mix well forming a smooth lump-free batter.
- Now dip the boiled potato into slurry coating uniformly.
- Shallow fry the potatoes on medium flame.
- Fry both the sides until the potatoes turn golden brown and crisp.
- Add ½ tsp butter and fry to have a buttery flavour. keep aside.
- Now in a small bowl take ¾ cup mayonnaise, ½ tsp chilli flakes and ½ tsp mixed herbs.
- Also add ¼ tsp white pepper powder, ½ tsp garlic powder, ½ tsp paprika, ½ tsp onion powder, ½ tsp salt and 1 tsp chilli sauce.
- Mix well forming a smooth paste.
- Now add 3 tbsp milk or as required and prepare a smooth-flowing consistency sauce.
- To serve, in a plate place fried potato leaving some gap in between.
- Pour a generous amount of cajun sauce over it.
- Sprinkle, paprika, 1 tsp onion and 1 tsp coriander.
- Finally, cajun potato is ready to enjoy.
