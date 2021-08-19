Make Refreshing Gulab Sharbat
New Delhi: Gulab Sharbat is a simple, easy, and quick recipe that you can prepare just in 5 mins. Only need proper ingredients and then blend it to serve.
Ingredients:
- Gulab Syrup – 4 tbsp
- Fresh Lemon extract – 2
- Sugar – 2 Tsp / according to taste
- Water – 1 liter
- Ice cubes – 10-15
Method:
- In a blender, add Gulab syrup (you can take premade rose syrup from the market).
- Squeeze fresh lemons and add the juice to the blender (Remove lemon seed).
- Add sugar according to taste.
- Now add water.
- Also, add ice cubes.
- Blend all the ingredients and serve it in a beverage glass and enjoy it!