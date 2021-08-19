Make Refreshing Gulab Sharbat

Gulab Sharbat
New Delhi: Gulab Sharbat is a simple, easy, and quick recipe that you can prepare just in 5 mins. Only need proper ingredients and then blend it to serve.

Ingredients:

  • Gulab Syrup – 4 tbsp
  • Fresh Lemon extract – 2
  • Sugar – 2 Tsp / according to taste
  • Water – 1 liter
  • Ice cubes – 10-15

Method:

  1. In a blender, add Gulab syrup (you can take premade rose syrup from the market).
  2. Squeeze fresh lemons and add the juice to the blender (Remove lemon seed).
  3. Add sugar according to taste.
  4. Now add water.
  5. Also, add ice cubes.
  6. Blend all the ingredients and serve it in a beverage glass and enjoy it!
