Make Refreshing Gulab Sharbat

New Delhi: Gulab Sharbat is a simple, easy, and quick recipe that you can prepare just in 5 mins. Only need proper ingredients and then blend it to serve.

Ingredients:

Gulab Syrup – 4 tbsp

Fresh Lemon extract – 2

Sugar – 2 Tsp / according to taste

Water – 1 liter

Ice cubes – 10-15

Method: