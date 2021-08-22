Make Raksha Bandhan Special With These Mouth Watering Desserts

New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. This festival holds a special place in the hearts of the Indian people as it celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

On this day, people prepare traditional meals, wear fancy clothes and meet their siblings. Delicious items like barfi, mithai are part of the celebrations.

To make your day special we have brought 3 simple yet incredibly delicious dessert recipes:

Kheer

Pour ¼ cup of water into a pot and add 4 cups of milk to it.

Once the milk starts to boil, add ½ cup of washed and drained rice to it. Keep stirring.

Then add 7 tsp of sugar and ¼ tsp of cardamom powder. Mix well.

Remove from heat once the rice is cooked.

Serve hot

Ghewar

Take ½ cup of ghee and add 2 cups of refined flour into it.

Then add ½ cup of cold milk, 3 cups of chilled water and 1 tsp lemon juice. Mix well.

Fry this batter in oil till it is properly cooked.

Now, prepare the sugar syrup by adding 1 cup of sugar in ¼ cup of boiling water.

Pour this syrup over the ghewar. Top with chopped nuts and cardamom powder.

Serve

Malpua

For the batter, you need: 100 gram milk powder, 100 gram all-purpose flour, 100 gram semolina, 400 ml milk, 10 gram cardamom powder, Ghee

For the syrup: 400 gram sugar, 5 ml lemon juice, 100 ml water, 1 gram saffron

Instruction