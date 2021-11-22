Make Paneer Shawarma At Home
New Delhi: Paneer shawarma is delicious and is easy to make the recipe. It is served with mayonnaise or cheese dip alongside.
INGREDIENTS
- Paneer – 200 grams sliced
- Pita Bread – as needed
- Lettuce shredded
- Garlic Sauce
FOR MARINATE:
- Olive Oil – 3 tbsp
- Lemon Juice – 2 to 3 tbsp
- Red Chilli Flakes – 2 tsp
- Oregano – 1 tsp
- Cumin Powder – 2 tsp
- Chilli Powder – 2 tsp
- Salt to taste
- Black Pepper Powder – 1 tsp
INSTRUCTIONS
- Mix all the ingredients for marinating. Add paneer and mix well.
- Pan Fry the paneer slices till golden brown. Remove and set aside.
- Cut open pita bread. Spread garlic sauce. Add lettuce. Place paneer slices and pour more garlic sauce.
- Serve.