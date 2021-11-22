Make Paneer Shawarma At Home

New Delhi: Paneer shawarma is delicious and is easy to make the recipe. It is served with mayonnaise or cheese dip alongside.

INGREDIENTS

Paneer – 200 grams sliced

Pita Bread – as needed

Lettuce shredded

Garlic Sauce

FOR MARINATE:

Olive Oil – 3 tbsp

Lemon Juice – 2 to 3 tbsp

Red Chilli Flakes – 2 tsp

Oregano – 1 tsp

Cumin Powder – 2 tsp

Chilli Powder – 2 tsp

Salt to taste

Black Pepper Powder – 1 tsp

INSTRUCTIONS