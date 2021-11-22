Make Paneer Shawarma At Home

Paneer Shawarma
New Delhi: Paneer shawarma is delicious and is easy to make the recipe. It is served with mayonnaise or cheese dip alongside.

INGREDIENTS

  • Paneer – 200 grams sliced
  • Pita Bread – as needed
  • Lettuce shredded
  • Garlic Sauce

FOR MARINATE:

  • Olive Oil – 3 tbsp
  • Lemon Juice – 2 to 3 tbsp
  • Red Chilli Flakes – 2 tsp
  • Oregano – 1 tsp
  • Cumin Powder – 2 tsp
  • Chilli Powder – 2 tsp
  • Salt to taste
  • Black Pepper Powder – 1 tsp

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Mix all the ingredients for marinating. Add paneer and mix well.
  2. Pan Fry the paneer slices till golden brown. Remove and set aside.
  3. Cut open pita bread. Spread garlic sauce. Add lettuce. Place paneer slices and pour more garlic sauce.
  4. Serve.
