Make Mouth-Watering Tunday Kabab At Home

By Pradeep Sahoo
16

New Delhi: Tundey kebab is a famous Awadhi dish and extremely popular street food in Lucknow. It is incorporated with 160 spices. Let’s check out the ingredients

Ingredients

  • 500 grams minced mutton
  • 1 teaspoon galouti kebab masala powder
  • 1 teaspoon raw papaya paste (with skin)
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala powder
  • 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste
  • 1 teaspoon fried cashew nut paste
  • 1 teaspoon fried onion paste
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped coriander leaves
  • 1 teaspoon gram flour (besan)
  • 1 teaspoon rose water
  • 1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon saffron (mixed in warm water)
  • salt
  • ghee

Directions

  1. Mix all the ingredients together with the minced meat.
  2. Make flattened rounds of the mixture.
  3. Heat ghee in a frying pan and fry the kebabs on both sides until golden brown.
  4. Serve hot with salad and mint/coriander chutney.

Pradeep Sahoo
Breaking