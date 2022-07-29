Make Mouth-Watering Tunday Kabab At Home

New Delhi: Tundey kebab is a famous Awadhi dish and extremely popular street food in Lucknow. It is incorporated with 160 spices. Let’s check out the ingredients

Ingredients

500 grams minced mutton

1 teaspoon galouti kebab masala powder

1 teaspoon raw papaya paste (with skin)

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

1 teaspoon fried cashew nut paste

1 teaspoon fried onion paste

1 teaspoon finely chopped coriander leaves

1 teaspoon gram flour (besan)

1 teaspoon rose water

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon saffron (mixed in warm water)

salt

ghee

Directions