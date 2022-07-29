Make Mouth-Watering Tunday Kabab At Home
New Delhi: Tundey kebab is a famous Awadhi dish and extremely popular street food in Lucknow. It is incorporated with 160 spices. Let’s check out the ingredients
Ingredients
- 500 grams minced mutton
- 1 teaspoon galouti kebab masala powder
- 1 teaspoon raw papaya paste (with skin)
- 1 teaspoon garam masala powder
- 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste
- 1 teaspoon fried cashew nut paste
- 1 teaspoon fried onion paste
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped coriander leaves
- 1 teaspoon gram flour (besan)
- 1 teaspoon rose water
- 1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder
- 1/2 teaspoon saffron (mixed in warm water)
- salt
- ghee
Directions
- Mix all the ingredients together with the minced meat.
- Make flattened rounds of the mixture.
- Heat ghee in a frying pan and fry the kebabs on both sides until golden brown.
- Serve hot with salad and mint/coriander chutney.
