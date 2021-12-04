Honey-Garlic Shrimp 
Make Mouth-Watering Honey-Garlic Shrimp 

By PragativadiNews
New Delhi: Honey-garlic shrimp is one of the most simple yet delicious dishes. It’s the perfect balance of sweet and savory while still packing a substantial garlic flavour. Serve over hot cooked rice or the starchy base of your choice such as noodles. 

Ingredients 

  • 1 pound large raw shrimp (16-20 count), peeled and deveined 
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic 
  • 2 tablespoons honey 
  • ½ teaspoon freshly grated ginger 
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce, or more to taste 
  • 1 teaspoon Asian fish sauce, or to taste 
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil 
  • 1 cup thinly sliced green onion, or to taste 

Directions  

  1. Make sure shrimp are fully thawed and well-drained. Keep in the refrigerator while you make the marinade. 
  2. Whisk garlic, honey, ginger, soy sauce, and fish sauce together in a bowl. 
  3. Add shrimp and toss thoroughly with a spatula for 2 minutes until completely coated. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 to 60 minutes; toss occasionally while marinating. 
  4. Brush a large nonstick skillet with oil and heat over high heat until you begin to see small wisps of smoke. Use tongs to immediately transfer shrimp into the hot skillet in a single layer. Set excess marinade aside. 
  5. Sear shrimp for 2 minutes, then flip over. Dump in marinade and cook for 1 minute. Turn off heat and flip shrimp once more; let sit for about 1 minute. The marinade in the pan will reduce down to a beautiful glaze just from the residual heat in the pan. Garnish with green onion. 
