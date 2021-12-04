Make Mouth-Watering Honey-Garlic Shrimp 

New Delhi: Honey-garlic shrimp is one of the most simple yet delicious dishes. It’s the perfect balance of sweet and savory while still packing a substantial garlic flavour. Serve over hot cooked rice or the starchy base of your choice such as noodles.

Ingredients

Directions

Make sure shrimp are fully thawed and well-drained. Keep in the refrigerator while you make the marinade.

Whisk garlic, honey, ginger, soy sauce, and fish sauce together in a bowl.

Add shrimp and toss thoroughly with a spatula for 2 minutes until completely coated. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 to 60 minutes; toss occasionally while marinating.

Brush a large nonstick skillet with oil and heat over high heat until you begin to see small wisps of smoke. Use tongs to immediately transfer shrimp into the hot skillet in a single layer. Set excess marinade aside.