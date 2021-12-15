Make Lip-Smacking Jackfruit Biryani

New Delhi: Biryani is one of the most loved meals by everyone. Jackfruit Biryani is a delicious recipe that you must try. Jackfruit is also considered as chicken for vegetarians as it has a similar texture like both red meat and chicken. It is easy to make and you can simply pressure cook this biryani recipe. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

For Marination:

1 cup curd

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

¼ tsp turmeric

1 tsp chilli powder

3 tbsp biryani masala

½ tsp salt

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp oil

3 tbsp coriander (chopped)

3 tbsp mint (chopped)

12 pieces jackfruit (raw)

1 carrot (chopped)

1 potato (chopped)

5 beans (chopped)

2 tbsp fried onions/barista

For Biryani Rice:

2 cup basmati rice

1 tsp cumin

2-star anise

2 bay leaf

1 tsp pepper

½ tsp cloves

4 cardamom

2 tsp lemon juice

2 chilli

1 tbsp salt

For Biryani Gravy:

2 tbsp ghee / clarified butter

2 tbsp oil

1 bay leaf

1-inch cinnamon

1 black cardamom

½ tsp cloves

4 cardamom

1-star anise

1 tsp cumin

2 onion (finely chopped)

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

8 cubes capsicum

Other Ingredients:

2 tbsp saffron milk

2 tbsp coriander (chopped)

2 tbsp mint (chopped)

1 tsp biryani masala

2 tbsp ghee / clarified butter

INSTRUCTIONS

How to marinate veggies for biriyani: Firstly, in a large bowl take 1 cup curd. make sure to take thick and slightly sour curd. Add 1 tsp ginger garlic paste, ¼ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp chilli powder, 3 tbsp biryani masala and ½ tsp salt. Also, add 2 tsp lemon juice, 2 tsp oil, 3 tbsp coriander and 3 tbsp mint. Mix well making sure all the spices are well combined. Now add 12 pieces of jackfruit, 1 carrot, 1 potato, 5 beans and 2 tbsp fried onions. Mix well making sure all the vegetables are coated well with the mixture. Cover and rest for 30 minutes, making sure it is well marinated.

How to cook rice for biryani:

Firstly, rinse and soak long grain basmati rice for 20 minutes. In a large vessel take enough water and add spices. Also, add 2 tsp lemon juice, 2 chilli and 1 tbsp salt. Mix well and get to a rolling boil. Now add soaked rice and give a mix. Boil for 2 minutes, or until the rice is almost cooked. Biryani rice is ready to be used to prepare biryani.

How to make kathal biryani: