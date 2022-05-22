Make KFC Fried Chicken At Home (Recipe Inside) 

New Delhi: The recipe of the original KFC fried chicken is a trade secret that nobody knows, but You can recreate their fried chicken at home with this recipe for the KFC coating, and now you don’t have to worry about the secret recipe because you can make their chicken.

Ingredients of KFC Style Fried Chicken

8 Chicken drumsticks/breast

100 ml curd

1 Egg (beaten)

50 gms all-purpose flour

50 gms bread crumbs

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp white pepper powder

1 tsp onion (dried), powdered

1 tsp basil/tulsi leaves (dried), powdered

1 tsp oregano / omam leaves (dried), powdered

1 green chilli, chopped

1 tsp garlic (dried)

1 tsp ginger (dried)

to taste salt

Oil (for frying)

How to Make KFC Style Fried Chicken

1. Wash and clean chicken. Drain water well from chicken.

2. Add beaten egg, curd, 1/2 tsp chilli powder, and salt to the chicken, and mix well. Marinate it for at least 3 to 4 hours.

3. Mix all-purpose flour, green chillies, white pepper, oregano, garlic, ginger, basil or tulsi leaves, remaining chilli powder, and salt.

4. Cover marinated chicken with the spicy all-purpose flour mix and then with bread crumbs.

5. Heat oil in a thick bottom Kadai and deep fry the chicken on a slow fire till it is cooked.

6. Serve hot with tomato ketchup.