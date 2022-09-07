Make In Odisha Roadshow Held In Kolkata

Bhubaneswar: “Government of Odisha has taken proactive measures to broad base the industrial ecosystem in the state. Some of these measures include the identification of priority and focus sectors, development of sectoral policies, development of sectoral industrial parks and infrastructure etc. This is the result of the visionary leadership and pro-industry approach of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in enabling Odisha to become a major industrial hub in India”, Smt Rita Sahu, Minister, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts, Government of Odisha said while addressing the Make In Odisha Roadshow in Kolkata today.

The Roadshow is focusing on Textiles and is a lead-up to the third Make in Odisha Conclave which is happening in November – December 2022.

Minister Smt Sahu in her address said that Textiles is one such focus sector where Odisha hopes to achieve exponential growth in the coming years. Smt Sahu urged investors to invest in the apparel and textile sector.

Speaking at the Roadshow, Smt. Shubha Sarma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department, Government of Odisha extended an invitation to all present to visit Odisha and attend the Make in Odisha Conclave’22.

Odisha has always been known for its magnificent handloom industry. The Government is now firmly focusing on technical textiles, Smt Sharma added.

Susanta Kumar Dash, Director, Directorate of Textiles & Handlooms, Government of Odisha invited investors to invest in Odisha’s Textile sector. Mr Prashant Sharma, Chairman, West Bengal State Council & Managing Director, Charnock Hospital gave an overview of the Odisha Government’s initiatives in industry sector.

The Roadshow was attended by more than 150 delegates, and representatives of 15 textile and apparel industries.