Make In Odisha Conclave 2022: More Visitors In Bio-Tech Stall

Bhubaneswar: Science and Technology Department Stall in Make in Odisha Conclave-2022 is being visited by more people, especially those ambitious to pursue bio-technology-related sectors. Information on the growth of Bio-technology, incubation centres and prospects is available there.

The Department will organise a technical session tomorrow 3rd December at 2.30 PM on the emerging landscape of Bio-technology in the State. It will highlight the competitive advantages of Odisha for biological manufacturing, medical/molecular biotechnology, industry-academia-Government collaboration, mentoring and nurturing support to Bio-tech Startups/Bio-incubators and innovations. Eminent speakers from industry, academia and research organisations will deliberate on the biotech ecosystem and bio-resources potential of the State.

Minister of Science and Technology, Commissioner will also be present. The discussion will focus mainly on bio-pharma, agriculture and biotech industry.

During the session, the Government in Science and Technology Department will sign MoUs with investors/industry bodies worth more than Rs.1100 Cr. that will create direct and indirect employment to thousands of persons.