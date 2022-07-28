Make In Odisha Conclave 2022: FICCI Becomes National Industry Partner, MoU Inked With IPICOL

Odisha: Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) signed a MoU making FICCI as National Industry Partner for the Make In Odisha Conclave 2022, which is scheduled to be held from November 30th to December 4th.

The MoU signing ceremony was presided over by Sh. Pratap Keshari Deb, Hon’ble Minister for Industries, MSME & Energy, Government of Odisha, Sh. Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Government of Odisha, Sh. Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI and by senior officers of IPICOL & FICCI.

Sh. Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary Industries, gave the introductory remarks and underlined the fact that Make in Odisha is the most enterprising event in Odisha, attracting investors, entrepreneurs, and industrialists alike. The preceding two events have already had a tremendous impact by making Odisha the preferred investment destination. The trend will continue this year, and the conclave will reach new heights, bringing more investments and job opportunities to the state.

Speaking about the Make in Odisha conclave, Hon’ble Minister for Industries, MSME & Energy, Government of Odisha, Sh. Pratap Keshari Deb told “This is going to be the third edition of the Make in Odisha Conclave. The first MIO in 2016 witnessed an overwhelming response receiving over Rs 2 Lakh Crores worth of investment intent. Over 5000 delegates participated in it and it had over 50 speakers from across the globe, in the second edition it was over Rs 4 lakh crores of investment intent, the goal of this year’s conclave is to surpass all the expectations and more importantly, to firmly put Odisha on the global map.”

The hon’ble minister also stated that “the state has grown at 10.1% making it one of the fastest growing economies in India. Manufacturing sector with 56% share in Industrial GSVA grew at 14.3% in 2021-22 while mining sector with 21% share registered 18.1% growth.”

He also drew the attention towards the fact that Odisha has become a destination of choice for industries in the metal and allied sectors owing to our natural resources and ecosystem advantage. The Government has proactively taken measures to broad-base the industrial ecosystem in the state, with focus sectors like chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel among others.

Speaking about the natural resources, he said “Odisha has 96 percent of India’s chromite reserves, 92 percent nickel reserves, 53 percent bauxite, 45 percent manganese, 35 percent iron-one, and 23 percent coal reserves. • This has made Odisha the largest producer of Steel, Stainless Steel, Ferro Alloys, Alumina, and Aluminium in India.”

Sh. Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI highlighted the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Sh. Naveen Patnaik, immense investment potential across sectors, proactive approach of the State Government officials and focus on ease of doing business as the key strengths of Odisha.

He also mentioned that “FICCI will leverage its sectoral expertise; tremendous industry connects and experience for the successful organization of the event.”

In his concluding remarks,Sh. Bhupendra Singh Poonia, MD, IPICOLthanked all the dignitaries for gracing the occasion and conveyed the commitment of IPICOLfor creating and executing tangible milestones in furtherance of this MoU.

About IPICOL: Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) is the single point of contact for all industrial investments in the State. IPICOL is responsible for devising the investment promotion, facilitation, and aftercare strategy for the state of Odisha. IPICOL, as the investment promotion agency of the State of Odisha, undertakes all activities to promote Odisha as the investment destination of choice.

About FICCI: A non-government, not-for-profit organisation, FICCI is the voice of India’s business and industry. From influencing policy to encouraging debate, engaging with policy makers and civil society, FICCI articulates the views and concerns of industry. It serves its members from the Indian private and public corporate sectors and multinational companies, drawing its strength from diverse regional chambers of commerce and industry across states, reaching out to over 2,50,000 companies.

FICCI provides a platform for networking and consensus building within and across sectors and is the first port of call for Indian industry, policy makers and the international business community.