‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2022’ bolsters industry by hosting session on Agribusiness and Agri-Marketing

Bhubaneswar: On Day three of ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2022’, one of the largest Biennial global investment summits of the year, a sectoral session on Agribusiness and Agri-Marketing was held in the presence of investors, Asit Tripathy, IAS (Retd.), Principal Advisor Hon’ble Chief Minister, Govt of Odisha, Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS, Agriculture Production Commissioner -cum- Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of Odisha, Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Sanjeev Ku. Chadha,Special Secretary, IFS, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Prem Chandra Chaudhary, IAS, Director of Agriculture & Food Production, Dr. Yeddula Vijay, IAS, Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.

Agriculture and allied sectors is a key contributor to the growth of Odisha. Specialized crops such are Kandhamal Turmeric, Arabica Coffee from Koraput, Cashewnuts, Millets are seeing continuous growth in production in the past few years. Fisheries and animal products such as eggs, goat meat, brackish water fishery is competing in the export markets.

Speaking about the abundant opportunities in the state, Asit Kumar Tripathi, Principal Advisor to Hon’ble Chief Minister, Government of Odisha said, “The government has been working on a multipronged approach of introducing forward looking agricultural policies, developing world class infrastructure, leveraging technology to digitize agricultural value chains and providing ease of doing business to potential investors to boost the sector and make Odisha the gateway for east India for corporations.”

With this solid foundation to enable agri-business and agri-marketing, the Government is keen to partner with private players to fulfill the exponential potential of Odisha in the Agricultural and allied sector across value chain.

“The progressive and investor friendly policies of Odisha means investing in Odisha will give private players a strong foothold in the eastern region of India as well as in the southeast Asian region through the upcoming ports and logistical infrastructure.” said Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS, Agriculture Production Commissioner -cum- Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of Odisha.

An MoU was singed between Godrej Agrovet Ltd and Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Empowerment for establishment of Crude Plam Oil Extraction Mill in Odisha.

The Government of Odisha has made all possible efforts to make this Conclave a grand success with a investment intents by 109 Investors amounting to Rs 1,972 Crores from leading players involved in across the value chain of Agri business and Agri Marketing.

A total number of more than 200 participants, including various businesspersons, Government officials, Agripreneurs etc. took part in the session.