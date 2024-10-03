New Delhi: The Make-in-Odisha 2025 conclave, held in New Delhi, aims to attract investments exceeding Rs 5 lakh crore, showcasing Odisha’s potential as a prime destination for industrial growth and development.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi led the event, which gathered ambassadors from 34 nations, industry leaders, and representatives from various sectors. The conclave is part of the ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ initiative, designed to highlight the state’s dynamic industrial landscape and investment opportunities.

During the event, CM Majhi emphasized Odisha’s commitment to creating an investor-friendly environment, focusing on ease of doing business and supportive policies. “Our goal is to draw significant investments to Odisha, fostering partnerships that will drive economic growth and create employment opportunities,” he stated.

The conclave featured one-on-one meetings between the Chief Minister and delegations from industry bodies, discussing Odisha’s industrial potential and the state’s strategic initiatives to attract global investments. Key sectors highlighted included food processing, IT, chemicals, petrochemicals, and tourism.

The event also served as a curtain-raiser for the main Make-in-Odisha Conclave, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar in January 2025. This upcoming summit is expected to further solidify Odisha’s position as a key player in India’s industrial landscape.

Ambassadors and high commissioners from countries such as Malaysia, Bahrain, and Indonesia expressed their interest in exploring collaborative opportunities with Odisha. “We see great potential in partnering with Odisha, particularly in sectors like IT and education,” said Malaysia’s High Commissioner to India, Muzaffar Shah Mustafa.

The Make-in-Odisha 2025 conclave marks a significant step towards achieving the state’s ambitious investment target, setting the stage for a new era of industrial growth and development in Odish