Make Healthy Yet Delicious Avocado Chicken Salad 

New Delhi: This EASY avocado chicken salad recipe is creamy, tangy, and ready in just 10 minutes! Lets check out the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients

for 4 servings

Preparation

In a blender or food processor, combine the yogurt, lime juice, pepper, and chili powder and pulse to combine. Add ½ of the avocado and blend until creamy.

In a medium bowl, combine the chicken, yogurt sauce, celery, the remaining ½ avocado, onion, and salt. Mix until well combined.

Serve on low-carb bread and garnish with cilantro, or as desired.