Make Healthy Yet Delicious Avocado Chicken Salad
This EASY avocado chicken salad recipe is creamy, tangy, and ready in just 10 minutes! Lets check out the ingredients for the recipe.
Ingredients
for 4 servings
- ⅔ cup greek yogurt(190 g), plain
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- pepper, to taste
- ⅛ teaspoon chili powder
- 1 avocado, cubed, divided
- 2 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded
- 1 stalk celery, diced
- 2 tablespoons red onion, diced
- kosher salt, to taste
- bread, low-carb, for serving, optional
- fresh cilantro leaf, for garnish
Preparation
- In a blender or food processor, combine the yogurt, lime juice, pepper, and chili powder and pulse to combine. Add ½ of the avocado and blend until creamy.
- In a medium bowl, combine the chicken, yogurt sauce, celery, the remaining ½ avocado, onion, and salt. Mix until well combined.
- Serve on low-carb bread and garnish with cilantro, or as desired.
Enjoy!