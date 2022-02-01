Avocado Chicken Salad 
Make Healthy Yet Delicious Avocado Chicken Salad 

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: This EASY avocado chicken salad recipe is creamy, tangy, and ready in just 10 minutes! Lets check out the ingredients for the recipe. 

Ingredients 

for 4 servings  

  • ⅔ cup greek yogurt(190 g), plain 
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice 
  • pepper, to taste 
  • ⅛ teaspoon chili powder 
  • 1 avocado, cubed, divided 
  • 2 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded 
  • 1 stalk celery, diced 
  • 2 tablespoons red onion, diced 
  • kosher salt, to taste 
  • bread, low-carb, for serving, optional 
  • fresh cilantro leaf, for garnish 

Preparation 

  1. In a blender or food processor, combine the yogurt, lime juice, pepper, and chili powder and pulse to combine. Add ½ of the avocado and blend until creamy. 
  2. In a medium bowl, combine the chicken, yogurt sauce, celery, the remaining ½ avocado, onion, and salt. Mix until well combined. 
  3. Serve on low-carb bread and garnish with cilantro, or as desired. 
  4. Enjoy! 
